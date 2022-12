Both lanes on Highway 6 shut down in Santa Fe after major water main break, TxDOT says

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- Both directions of Highway 6 were shut down after a water main break in Santa Fe, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The turn lanes at Warpath Avenue in both directions were affected.

TxDOT said in a tweet that crews are onsite assisting with traffic control as repairs are being made.

It is unclear what caused the break or how long drivers can expect delays.