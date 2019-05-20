Santa Fe survivor Sarah Salazar's mom: 'The Lord chose to save her'

Ten people lost their lives on May 18, 2018. Many more were injured, including Sarah Salazar.
The teenager suffered a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She is still recovering emotionally and physically from the horrific incident.
Her mother, Sonia Lopez, told ABC13 Eyewitness News that by God's grace, she survived the shooting.
"She told Him that she wasn't scared to die. The Lord chose to save her. I think it's just a miracle," said Lopez. "Sarah was never scared to go back to school. She understands that a shooting can happen anywhere."
Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor said his community held on tight to each other this past year. They leaned on each other for support.
"A year ago, we were just 'Santa Fe strong.' Now we're Santa Fe stronger," said Tabor. "Continue to pray for Santa Fe."
