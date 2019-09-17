Santa Fe student caught with WWII grenade at school

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Santa Fe elementary school principal is alerting parents to an incident Monday involving a student who brought a World War II-era grenade to class.Officials at Kubacak Elementary say the inoperable relic grenade was not dangerous, but was quickly confiscated by Santa Fe ISD police after other students reported the device to staff."When students asked what it was, he responded, 'I have a bomb,'" Principal Andi Hull wrote in a letter home to parents.Hull said a threat was never made toward any students or to the school, and appropriate disciplinary action is being taken after the incident.The principal also said the matter highlights how important it is for students that see or hear something to report immediately to a teacher or faculty member.