After backlash following the announcement of a gun raffle set to take place in Santa Fe, a local sports league is changing the prize.In a passionate post on Facebook, Melinda Lewis called the idea of raffling off guns "insensitive.""Please contact this group (Santa Fe Braves and Starlettes), it's on their raffle ticket or Santa Fe PD, someone, anyone and STOP THIS insensitive, hair-brained, ludicrous act," Lewis posted. "Sell football paraphernalia for God's sake! Have some compassion! And, yes, I am a gun owner, but really??? Now? By kids? Help me stop them."The winners of the raffle were to be announced during a homecoming game this upcoming football season.On Facebook, Santa Fe Braves and Starlettes announced the change in prizes.Instead of a gun, hunting package gift cards will be given to the winners."We would like to offer our heartfelt apology to anyone offended by the prizes chosen in January," a post stated.Last May, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis was charged with killing 10 people and injuring 13 more at Santa Fe High School.