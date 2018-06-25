Santa Fe High School shooting victim's mom rails against guns in classroom

Rhonda Hart wants Santa Fe ISD to know that she is against suggestions to arm teachers after she lost her daughter in the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Armed with a hot pink sign and the memory of her daughter, Rhonda Hart is on a mission.

"I'm Kimberly's mom," she says, introducing herself to our cameras outside the Cowan Education Center, where the Santa Fe Strong Safety Committee met Monday night.

The committee gave an update to the school board on how it can protect its students after the deadly May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School. Kimberly Vaughn was one of 10 people killed inside the art classroom on that fateful morning.

Her daughter's death has mobilized Rhonda to fight for changes in school policy. Some suggestions, like hiring unemployed veterans to protect the schools and focusing on mental health, makes sense.

A push to put guns in the hands of teachers, however, defies logic, Rhonda said.

"As a parent that just lost a child to a gun, they want to put more of the things in the school that killed my daughter, and that doesn't make sense to me. It just doesn't add up."

Monday night, she's not on the speaker's list at the meeting, but hopes her message comes across loud and clear.

Rhonda said she hoped to sit in the front row, so the school board can see her.

"I'm a champion at throwing a fit, and I've already been throwing my fit," Rhonda said.

Chief among her hopes is to see metal detectors installed this summer before students return to school in August.

She also said she hopes the community will take a more active interest in the school board and Santa Fe's elected leaders.

"I think that you need to start calling your representatives and ask them how they are going to keep our children safe when they go back to school in August," Rhonda said. "And then you need to make sure that you are registered to vote, and you need to research your candidates, and you need to vote in November."

Rhonda made headlines after President Donald Trump's June 1 meeting with Santa Fe survivors and the families of the victims.

She said talking with the president was "like talking to a toddler" after he allegedly only wanted to talk about arming teachers.
