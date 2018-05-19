SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe ISD offers crisis intervention, mental health services following school shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Family assitance center for Santa Fe victims (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Santa Fe ISD is offering crisis intervention and other services following the deadly Santa Fe HS shooting.

"Our hearts go out to the parents and family members who lost loved ones," the district said in a release. "We are all feeling the overwhelming grief of this horrific event."

The district said mental health support and school nurses will be available throughout the district for students, staff and faculty.

A family assistance center is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

Mental health professionals will also be available 24 hours a day through a toll-free crisis hotline number- 1-800-595-0869.

All campuses in Santa Fe ISD will be closed on Monday, May 21 and Tuesday, May 22. The district will update students and parents as soon as a plan for returning to school is finalized.

The district attached a document entitled "Talking to Children about the Shooting" to help provide parents with ideas on how to talk to their children about their feelings surrounding the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shootinggun violenceSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Ribbons placed around Santa Fe ahead of back to school
Santa Fe ISD adds more protection as school year starts
Santa Fe first responders honored Thursday night at city hall
What Santa Fe HS students will see when school returns
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News