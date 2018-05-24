SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe HS shooting suspect requests 'reasonable bond' set

EMBED </>More Videos

13 Investigates: Inside the mind of a suspect (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
The 17-year-old suspect in the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting is appealing to the courts to set a "reasonable bond" for his release.

In a motion document submitted Wednesday, the attorneys for Dimitrios Pagourtzis made a request for the bond after he was initially given no bond when he was booked into Galveston County Jail.

His attorneys said their client has a "constitutional right" to bail, as well as the means to post it through his family.

Pagourtzis was arrested for capital murder after the massacre that left eight students and two teaching staff members dead. Thirteen other people were wounded from the deadliest shooting at a high school in Texas history.

Authorities said Pagourtzis allegedly used a shotgun and a revolver owned by his father in the rampage targeted at his classmates.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe High School staff returned to work but at a different school district building Wednesday. Students are expected to return for regularly scheduled classes on Tuesday, May 29.
READ MORE:

EMBED More News Videos

Dimitrios Pagourtzis appeared before a judge Friday in Galveston County, Shelley Childers reports.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shootingSanta FeGalveston County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Ribbons placed around Santa Fe ahead of back to school
Santa Fe ISD adds more protection as school year starts
Santa Fe first responders honored Thursday night at city hall
What Santa Fe HS students will see when school returns
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More News