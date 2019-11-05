Accused Santa Fe HS shooter likely incompetent to stand trial: Attorney

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- The defense attorney for the accused Santa Fe High School shooter confirms that Dimitrios Pagourtzis is likely to be found incompetent for trial.Last month, a judge in Pagourtzis' case issued a new evaluation to determine his competency. Documents showed the decision to have a new evaluation was made in October, after reports by Pagourtzis' retained expert and the court's appointed expert.Defense Attorney Nick Poehl tells ABC13 Eyewitness News the findings come from medical evaluations.Pagourtzis' mental state has been the focus of several discussions between prosecutors and defense attorneys since the May 18, 2018 shooting that killed 10 people and injured 13 others.Back in August, attorneys for Pagourtzis said his mental state has deteriorated to the point that he doesn't understand the case set before him.The trial, which was moved to Fort Bend County, was slated to happen at the beginning of 2020.If convicted, Pagourtzis, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, will not face the death penalty.