SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Dimitrios Pagourtzis wasn't targeting anyone in Santa Fe High School shooting, attorney says

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Fe HS suspect's attorneys: Visitors only from pre-approved list (KTRK)

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) --
Attorneys are revealing new details from their conversations with the Santa Fe High School shooter.

Nicholas Poehl and Robert Barfield tell Eyewitness News it does not appear that Dimitrios Pagourtzis was targeting anyone in the shooting two weeks ago.

The attorneys said Friday that Pagourtzis has yet to undergo a mental health evaluation, but the professional who will conduct that review has been selected.

Last week, Poehl told ABC13 that the suspect didn't remember much of what happened on May 18.

Pagourtzis remains in solitary confinement in Galveston County Jail, where he has been permitted to receive two 20-minute visits in jail each week.

The suspect's parents, Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos, have both been to the jail to visit their son, the attorneys said.

Suspect's attorneys describe first meeting with teen accused of killing 10
EMBED More News Videos

Attorneys for the suspect in the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting describe their first meeting with their client.

WATCH: Searching for clues in deadly Santa Fe HS shooting
EMBED More News Videos

13 Investigates: Inside the mind of a suspect

Dimitrios Pagourtzis doesn't remember many details of shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Attorney Nick Poehl says getting details has been difficult because Dimitrios Pagourtzis does not remember much about the Santa Fe High School shooting.

