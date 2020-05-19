Santa Fe High School shooting

Family of Santa Fe shooting victim gives out college scholarships

By
SANTA FE, New Mexico (KTRK) -- Chris Stone was just 17 years old when his family lost him in the Santa Fe High School shooting in May 2018.

Since then, his family has been determined to help make the world a better place in his honor.

Chris' parents first held a cook off that raised $8,000, which was distributed as $1,000 college scholarships to eight Santa Fe High School students, according to his mother, Rosie.

They then started a campaign known as "Chris Courage Change" to raise even more money.

They've even scheduled a fundraiser for September to help the class of 2021.

"Chris was a very kindhearted kid. He always had everybody in mind before himself, anything that would help the next person. He would support this 110 percent," said his mother. "We need to use our voice and make the changes that this world needs."

Dayspring Church of Santa Fe streamed a virtual candlelight remembrance service on its Facebook page on Monday in honor of those who died in the shooting.

