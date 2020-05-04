Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Anonymous donor gives $1 million to Santa Cruz hospital

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- Around the country, there's a lot of gratitude for medical providers these days, and in Santa Cruz a recent anonymous note to the local hospital was no exception.

"Thank you for standing up (and staying up!) to care for our community," it said. "This humankindness is what makes you heroic."

It was the donation that came with that note -- $1 million -- that has hospital employees cheering. The gift was designated entirely for employees -- nurses, cleaning staff, lab techs, medical records, even mailroom staff and security guards who have worked at Dominican Hospital for at least a year are getting a bonus check. Full-time staff get $800, part-timers receive $600.

Hospital president Dr. Nanette Mickiewicz said the donation is a testament to their employee's clinical excellence and their tireless dedication.

After weeks of hard work, nursing supervisor Amy Loudon said she was amazed at the generosity of a stranger, and especially appreciative it's being shared with all employees this week.

"There are so many people who keep the hospital running. Nurses and doctors are getting the praise, but we couldn't do it without the staff who clean the floors, deliver supplies, fix machines, everything. It's a team, and I'm glad the whole team is getting a thank you," she said.

As for her own bonus?

"I'm definitely going to spoil myself a little bit," she said.

Which is probably why the anonymous $1 million do-gooder made the donation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirushospitalnursesdoctorscovid 19 pandemicdonationscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Carnival's plan to phase-in service out of Galveston
Harris Co. wants you to report businesses violating order
CyFair ISD honors teachers with virtual student letters
George W. Bush encourages unity in rare public message
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD holds procession for officer killed in helicopter crash
Witnesses follow driver who ran from deadly crash on SW Freeway
Austin park ranger pushed in lake for enforcing social distancing
SPONSORED: Katherine makes a Cinco de Mayo breakfast bake recipe
Carnival's plan to phase-in service out of Galveston
SPONSORED: Class of 2020: Submit your photos
Texas principal drives 800 miles to visit every graduating senior
Show More
Harris Co. wants you to report businesses violating order
Man found dead in back of Mercedes in Galveston
New 'Twilight' book 'The Midnight Sun' release date announced
How Spring ISD paid tribute to principal killed in crash
Temps keep climbing, front arrives Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News