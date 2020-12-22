Santa reveals Tom and Samica's spots on the 'Naughty or Nice' list

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8945352" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fauci made the announcement during "Sesame Street's" Coronavirus town hall meeting on CNN.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Everyone's year has been turned upside down thanks to COVID-19, and that includes the big chief himself.ABC13's Charly Edsitty got the opportunity to talk to Santa Claus on Zoom as he prepares for the big day.Santa took time out of his busy schedule to sit down and talk all things Christmas in the midst of a global pandemic.He ensured his elves are taking precautions to stay safe and keep Christmas preparations running on schedule."My elves, I've put in a new HEPA filter in the workshop so they have clean air," Santa said. "They do wash their hands after making each toy. When they go out, they do wear their masks."Thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Claus' precautions, Santa said they have yet to have an outbreak.The big question we had to know was, "Where do the ABC13 anchors fall on the 'Naughty or Nice' list?"You might be surprised to hear who Santa said wasn't quite making the cut!"Then I get down to the Houston area. I have a nice side..." Santa said, gesturing to his master list. "Samica Knight is over here to the nice side. The surprise is Tom Koch. I mean this is naughty, and there is Tom."Tom wasn't the only naughty one in the group, according to Santa. Charly was also wavering on the edge, but he said if she keeps up the good work until Christmas she might just end up 'nice.'"It printed out 'Pending ongoing investigation.' I just don't know what to think," Santa told Charly. "You've got six days until Santa is in the air.""Santa, I promise I'm going to clean up my act and make you and the elves proud," Charly laughed.