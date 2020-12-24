Santa Claus not letting COVID-19 get in the way of Christmas

Children have asked how the spirit of Santa Claus will continue and how the big guy in the red suit will deliver presents while working to remain safe.
"I said, well, you're going to bed and that's social distancing," Santa told ABC13. "They're going to be in the bedroom. I'll leave the presents, eat the cookies by myself and take the carrots back to the reindeer and onto the next house."
Santa told ABC13 there are no COVID-19 outbreaks at the North Pole since they don't have visitors there and the elves wash their hands after making each toy. They also wear masks when they go out.
We also asked what the most popular toy was this year.
"The one present is the 'Gotta Go Flamingo'," Santa said.
Of course, it is. It's 2020 after all.
