stabbing

Man found stabbed to death in SW Houston neighborhood

EMBED <>More Videos

Man found stabbed to death in SW Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for answers after a man was found stabbed to death Saturday night in a southwest Houston neighborhood.

It happened in the 11200 block of Sandstone Street just before 9 p.m.

Houston police officers were flagged down about the victim who was found on the sidewalk, according to HPD.

Officers discovered the man was bleeding, but were still looking into what exactly happened.

The victim wasn't immediately identified.

If you know anything about the incident, you're asked to call Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhomicide investigationhomicidestabbingdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Teacher injured by student at Elkins HS, police say
UK lawmaker stabbed in eastern England has died
Son charged with capital murder in parent's stabbing death, HPD says
2 children at Humble ISD school sent to hospital, official says
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News