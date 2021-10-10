Man found stabbed to death in SW Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for answers after a man was found stabbed to death Saturday night in a southwest Houston neighborhood.It happened in the 11200 block of Sandstone Street just before 9 p.m.Houston police officers were flagged down about the victim who was found on the sidewalk, according to HPD.Officers discovered the man was bleeding, but were still looking into what exactly happened.The victim wasn't immediately identified.If you know anything about the incident, you're asked to call Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.