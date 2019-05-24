Sandra Bland: Timeline of her arrest and death

Here is a timeline of events leading to this somber anniversary:

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Sandra Bland's arrest and death in the summer of 2015 captured the attention of the nation.The Prairie View A&M graduate was due to start a temporary job as a summer program associate at the school when she was pulled over for failing to signal a lane change.Days later, the 28-year-old was dead, setting into motion a long and emotionally charged journey for answers for Bland's family and the Prairie View community.DPS Trooper Brian Encinia pulled Bland over, and took her into custody on accusations she assaulted him. During her intake interview,after the loss of a baby the year before.After refusing breakfast at 6:30 a.m., Bland requested to make a phone call from her cell, but no call was made. Around 9 a.m., Bland was found hanging in her cell, allegedly after she fashioned a noose with a plastic bag liner.More than 100 protesters marched from Waller County Jail to the courthouse to demand an investigation into Bland's death.Officials released jailhouse footage in the Bland case.shows how the traffic stop escalated into a shouting confrontation between her and Encinia.Later that day, a memorial was held for Bland on the campus of Prairie View A&M University.Glitches recorded at the 25- and 26-minute mark of the dashcam video led some people to question whether the video had been edited.. Officials said they requested the FBI examine the video to ensure its integrity.that would indicate a struggle, according to an autopsy. Injuries on her wrists were consistent with a struggle while she was handcuffed, and the medical examiner said marks on Bland's neck were consistent with suicide.In a two-page inspection report, Texas Commission on Jail Standards found Waller County Jail did not make timely inmate checks.Prosecutors named a committee to review the Bland case.by the family of Sandra Bland.Prairie View City Council voted to name a city street after Bland.against Waller County, DPS and Trooper Encinia.Grand jury refused to indict anyone in connection with Sandra Bland's death.Trooper Encinia indicted on perjury charge and fired by DPS.after her arrest.Encinia pleads not guilty to charge of perjury.Rep. Garnet Coleman introduced the Sandra Bland bill in Austin.Perjury charge dropped against Encinia, who agreed to permanently surrender his TCOLE license.