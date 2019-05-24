Sandra Bland

Sandra Bland: Timeline of her arrest and death

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Sandra Bland's arrest and death in the summer of 2015 captured the attention of the nation.

The Prairie View A&M graduate was due to start a temporary job as a summer program associate at the school when she was pulled over for failing to signal a lane change.

Days later, the 28-year-old was dead, setting into motion a long and emotionally charged journey for answers for Bland's family and the Prairie View community.

Here is a timeline of events leading to this somber anniversary:

July 10, 2015
DPS Trooper Brian Encinia pulled Bland over, and took her into custody on accusations she assaulted him. During her intake interview, Bland told officers she attempted suicide after the loss of a baby the year before.

July 13, 2015
After refusing breakfast at 6:30 a.m., Bland requested to make a phone call from her cell, but no call was made. Around 9 a.m., Bland was found hanging in her cell, allegedly after she fashioned a noose with a plastic bag liner.

Exclusive: Sandra Bland's co-inmate recalls conversation before death
July 14, 2015
More than 100 protesters marched from Waller County Jail to the courthouse to demand an investigation into Bland's death.

July 20, 2015
Officials released jailhouse footage in the Bland case.

July 21, 2015
Dashcam video released from Bland's arrest shows how the traffic stop escalated into a shouting confrontation between her and Encinia.
Later that day, a memorial was held for Bland on the campus of Prairie View A&M University.

July 22, 2015
Glitches recorded at the 25- and 26-minute mark of the dashcam video led some people to question whether the video had been edited. DPS said in a statement the video had not been altered. Officials said they requested the FBI examine the video to ensure its integrity.

July 23, 2015
Bland had no defensive injuries on her hands that would indicate a struggle, according to an autopsy. Injuries on her wrists were consistent with a struggle while she was handcuffed, and the medical examiner said marks on Bland's neck were consistent with suicide.

In a two-page inspection report, Texas Commission on Jail Standards found Waller County Jail did not make timely inmate checks.

FULL VIDEO: Waller County officials release new Sandra Bland video
July 27, 2015
Prosecutors named a committee to review the Bland case.

August 4, 2015
A federal lawsuit was filed against Trooper Encinia by the family of Sandra Bland.

September 22, 2015
Prairie View City Council voted to name a city street after Bland.

December 11, 2015

Grand jury began to consider charges in Bland's death.

December 17, 2015
Bland's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Waller County, DPS and Trooper Encinia.

December 21, 2015
Grand jury refused to indict anyone in connection with Sandra Bland's death.

January 7, 2016
Trooper Encinia indicted on perjury charge and fired by DPS. Encinia turned himself in to the jail where Bland died after her arrest.

March 2, 2016
DPS upholds its decision to fire Encinia.
March 22, 2016
Encinia pleads not guilty to charge of perjury.

Rep. Garnet Coleman introduced the Sandra Bland bill in Austin.

September 15, 2016
Bland family's civil suit settled for $1.9 million.

June 2017
Perjury charge dropped against Encinia, who agreed to permanently surrender his TCOLE license.
