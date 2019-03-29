San Jacinto Day Festival cancelled over concerns after ITC tank fire

SAN JACINTO, Texas (KTRK) -- A historical reenactment event has been canceled following the recent events at the ITC facility.
A press release from the San Jacinto Museum of History states the San Jacinto Day festival and battle reenactment has been canceled.
The event, which was supposed to take place April 13, has been canceled for the second time in nearly 35 years.
The organizer's statement comes days after the ITC facility fire and spill.
The museum stated the following in their press release:
"While the situation is improving, we do not know when conditions will allow for the public to return to this hallowed ground," said Larry Spasic, San Jacinto Museum Director. "Our overriding concern is, of course, the safety of our guests, and the participants involved, and the animals used in the re-enactment and our educational venues. Because of the ongoing efforts of the cleanup and pollution of the waterways and grasslands in and around the San Jacinto Site and continuing uncertainties, we feel it is better to act proactively than reactively to these circumstances."
