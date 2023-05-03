Multiple crews responding to plane crash in San Jacinto County, sheriff's office says

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple crews in San Jacinto County are at the scene of a small plane crash just north of State Highway 150.

On Wednesday at about 3 p.m., the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the crash in the Evergreen area.

Authorities said minor injuries were reported, and the Texas Department of Public Safety is also on the scene conducting an investigation.

It is unclear how many people were onboard the plane or what led to the crash.

