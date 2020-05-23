Massive fire breaks out at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf | VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO -- An enormous fire broke out at a San Francisco warehouse on Pier 45 at the city's iconic Fisherman's Wharf Saturday morning.

Firefighters told our sister station KGO-TV that additional structures and the SS Jeremiah O'Brien ship were threatened. The ship is one of two remaining fully functioning Liberty ships launched during World War II.

Firefighters say the warehouse is a "total loss," though a fire boat was able to save the O'Brien ship, fire officials said just before 6:30 a.m. local time.

It's unclear what ignited the flames. Crews say no one has been hurt.

The fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m. As of 5:49 a.m., the fire department said crews were making progress on the flames.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscofire
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crowds form as Montgomery County waterpark reopens
Increasingly wet as we approach Memorial Day
Chief of Galveston Island Beach Patrol on shortage of lifeguards
Drive-by shooting victim was hit 20 times
UH grad recovers from shooting, earns diploma and is debt-free
4 men found shot in vehicle by patrol officer
HFD captain and his girlfriend found dead inside home in Brazoria Co.
Show More
Mom charged in death of boy with autism at center of Amber Alert
Man shares beach advice with stingray encounter
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
What to expect as bars reopen in Texas
More TOP STORIES News