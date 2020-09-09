smoke

Ominous orange skies loom over San Francisco amid California wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO -- The sky over San Francisco looked apocalyptic Wednesday as wildfires burned east of the California city.

The ominous orange ash and smoke floating over the Bay Area actually comes from the Bear Fire burning near Oroville, 150 miles northeast of San Francisco.

Mike Nicco, a meteorologist at our sister station KGO-TV, explained that a marine layer is protecting the city, so despite scary skies, the local air quality is OK and residents aren't noticing a smoky smell.

"The marine layer is a stable area of air that does not rise, and so we're continually pumping in cleaner air from over the ocean," Nicco said.

RELATED | Dramatic photos capture orange, hazy skies seen all across San Francisco Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

All across the San Francisco Bay Area, residents woke up to dark, orange skies. Here's a lot at some of the most dramatic images.



That's why the sky is so dark, with a yellow or orange hue. High winds keep the smoke at a high altitude instead of settling near the surface.

"In order for the marine layer to break, the sun has to actually heat the ground. If we don't get much sunshine, the marine layer will keep us cleaner longer," Nicco said.

DRONE VIDEO: Orange San Francisco sky looks even wilder in drone video
EMBED More News Videos

If you thought the sky looked apocalyptic from the ground this morning, it's somehow even eerier from the sky.



Meanwhile, the explosive Bear Fire is pumping ash into the air, so the Bay Area is experiencing ash raining from the skies.

Wildfires are raging unchecked across parts of the western United States as winds sweep the region. More than 14,000 firefighters are on the lines California's fires from the Sierra Nevada to the San Francisco Bay region and south to San Diego County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscocaliforniafirewildfiresmokeheat wave
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
PHOTOS: Orange, hazy skies seen across Bay Area
SMOKE
Store clerk shot trying to stop robbery suspect in SE Houston
Seeing a smoke cloud south of Houston? Here's what we know
Here's the source of the haze seen west of Houston
Lawsuit alleges Turkey Leg Hut releases "noxious pollutants"
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dynamo and Dash games can now be played with 3K fans
Gov. Greg Abbott asks Texans to sign 'Back the Blue' pledge
Houston mayor looking at holding events again, but with caution
Scattered storms expected again on Wednesday
Man found shot outside of elementary school in SE Houston
Back-to-school hacks for parents to make online learning easy
Pick up phone, make yourself count in the 2020 census
Show More
Plans to prevent COVID-19 on buses for some school districts
$39 million jackpot up for grabs in Texas Lottery
Back-to-School Day 2: Parents prepared for tech issues
'Driving while Black': Analysis shows racial disparities in several cities
Trump downplayed COVID-19 risks, according to new Woodward book
More TOP STORIES News