Coronavirus

Couple arrested for boarding San Francisco flight to Hawaii after positive COVID-19 test

The man and woman are residents of Kaua'i who tested positive during pre-travel screenings prior to their flight over the weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Hawaii couple who traveled from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Kaua'i has been arrested for boarding the flight when they knew they were positive for COVID-19, the mayor of Kaua'i announced.

The man and woman are residents of Kaua'i who tested positive during pre-travel screenings prior to their United Airlines flight from SFO over the weekend.

They are charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and are currently in isolation. Contact tracing is being done to alert anyone who needs to go into quarantine.

RELATED: Here's what it's like traveling to Hawaii during a pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

If you're looking for a vacation, here's what you'll need to do to get to Hawaii as new protocols are in place.



The two cases have increased the island of Kaua'i's total number of current positive cases to 17 from 15. The island has a culmative case count of 131 infections.

Starting Wednesday, all travelers arriving on Kaua'i are subject to a 14-day self-quarantine regardless of testing.

Our sister station, KGO-TV, reached out to SFO and United Airlines for a comment but have not yet heard back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiicaliforniaarresttravelcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Mayor Turner says COVID-19 curfew is 'nuclear option'
Texas to get 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this month
Memorial Hermann tightens visitor restrictions even further
UH-SMU football game postponed for 2nd time this season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some Houstonians to receive up to $1,200 in stimulus payments
Texas to get 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this month
2 sons lose parents in Katy-area murder-suicide
Mayor Turner says COVID-19 curfew is 'nuclear option'
Mom battling COVID-19 put on ventilator after delivering twins
Scattered rain and thunderstorms to continue into the evening
Memorial Hermann tightens visitor restrictions even further
Show More
2 charged with shooting at rap showcase that killed 3
UH-SMU football game postponed for 2nd time this season
Person suffers burns to hands during fire near UH campus
Researchers return from remote island to COVID-stricken society
Man dies after car hydroplanes on wet roads in Texas City
More TOP STORIES News