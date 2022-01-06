real estate

San Antonio Spurs superstar's splashy estate with waterpark hits market for $19.5 million

By John Egan
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- A 53-acre estate in Boerne owned by former San Antonio Spurs player Tony Parker - complete with a waterpark that almost rivals what you'd find at SeaWorld San Antonio - recently hit the market for $19.5 million.

The property, at 9 Rue Parker, features 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and four half-bathrooms. It sits within Anaqua Springs Ranch, which is gated. The six-bedroom main house and four-bedroom guest apartment also are gated and include a guardhouse.

To be sure, the interior is impressive. Among the highlights are a temperature-controlled wine room with space for up to 1,500 bottles, a home theater with stadium seating, two home offices, and a more than 5,900-square-foot gym.

