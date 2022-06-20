2 dead and 5 injured in drive-by shooting at family BBQ in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two people were killed and five others were hurt in a drive-by shooting at a family gathering in San Antonio.
Police are still looking for the suspects.
Between 20 and 30 rounds were fired at the family's home as they were having a barbeque around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to San Antonio police.
At first, neighbors told KSAT that they thought they were setting off fireworks.
Police said two men, ages 45 and 46, were killed. Five other victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
The injured victims range in age from 19 to 44, and include two women and three men, police said.
Six children were home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt, according to police.
About 15 minutes after the shooting, another drive-by shooting was reported less than two miles away.
It wasn't immediately known if the two shootings were related, but the description of the vehicle matched, police said.
