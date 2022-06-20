fatal shooting

2 dead and 5 injured in drive-by shooting at family BBQ in San Antonio

EMBED <>More Videos

2 dead and 5 injured in shooting at family BBQ in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two people were killed and five others were hurt in a drive-by shooting at a family gathering in San Antonio.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

Between 20 and 30 rounds were fired at the family's home as they were having a barbeque around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

At first, neighbors told KSAT that they thought they were setting off fireworks.

Police said two men, ages 45 and 46, were killed. Five other victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The injured victims range in age from 19 to 44, and include two women and three men, police said.

Six children were home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt, according to police.

About 15 minutes after the shooting, another drive-by shooting was reported less than two miles away.

It wasn't immediately known if the two shootings were related, but the description of the vehicle matched, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antoniowoman shotfatal shootingbbqshots firedshootingman shotman killedbarbecue
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Family of 29-year-old killed in road rage shooting pleads for help
Tip leads HPD back to a Houston home where 2 deaths happened this week
Man charged in triple shooting at bar that left 1 man dead
8-year-old's killer may have been in Kia with front-end damage
TOP STORIES
Flames shooting out of west Houston apartment complex, HFD says
18-year-old alleged catalytic converter thief leads HPD on chase
Family of 29-year-old killed in road rage shooting pleads for help
Man airlifted to hospital after being shot while walking in street
Triple digit heat Monday, potential for historic heatwave this week
Ordinance in effect after rise of catalytic converter thefts
Texas to place charging stations to support 1 million electric cars
Show More
Officers shoot and kill suspect who shot DPS trooper after chase
Yellowstone River flooding is a 1 in 500-year event, officials say
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
Houston celebrates the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth
Officials join community in Juneteenth service at historic church
More TOP STORIES News