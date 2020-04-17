San Antonio and Dallas requiring residents to wear face masks in public

Some new rules regarding wearing face masks will go into effect this weekend in San Antonio and Dallas.
If you're over the age of 10 and are in a public space, you are now required to wear a face mask in San Antonio.
On Thursday, San Antonio's mayor announced the emergency order, which states the mask must cover your nose and mouth.
You can also use scarves, bandannas or handkerchiefs.
Dallas' mask rule will also go into effect Saturday.
Failure to follow the rules in both areas will result in a $1,000 fine or maybe even jail time.
San Antonio and Dallas are not the first places in Texas to enforce such rules.
Earlier this month, Laredo announced every resident older than 5 years old must wear some sort of mask when going out in public. That includes when going to the store or even pumping gas. Those who don't could also be fined $1,000.
Then Willacy County, which covers a portion of South Padre Island, said violators may face a $1,000 fine if they're caught not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
