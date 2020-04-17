coronavirus texas

San Antonio and Dallas requiring residents to wear face masks in public

Some new rules regarding wearing face masks will go into effect this weekend in San Antonio and Dallas.

If you're over the age of 10 and are in a public space, you are now required to wear a face mask in San Antonio.

On Thursday, San Antonio's mayor announced the emergency order, which states the mask must cover your nose and mouth.

You can also use scarves, bandannas or handkerchiefs.

Dallas' mask rule will also go into effect Saturday.

Failure to follow the rules in both areas will result in a $1,000 fine or maybe even jail time.

San Antonio and Dallas are not the first places in Texas to enforce such rules.

Earlier this month, Laredo announced every resident older than 5 years old must wear some sort of mask when going out in public. That includes when going to the store or even pumping gas. Those who don't could also be fined $1,000.

Then Willacy County, which covers a portion of South Padre Island, said violators may face a $1,000 fine if they're caught not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan antoniodallastexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News