Police are in search of accused murder suspect who they believe to be fleeing to Mexico

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot to death during argument with family member, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are in search of a murder suspect who investigators believe to is fleeing to Mexico to avoid apprehension and prosecution.

The video is from a previous report.

Arturo Pecina was shot and killed on Feb. 7 after an argument with a relative in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

At about 7 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the 5800 block of Elberta after reports of a danger to life. At the scene, authorities said they found the 38-year-old unresponsive inside of his car.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man shot to death during argument with family member in northeast Harris Co., authorities say

Officials attempted life saving measures, but Pecina succumbed to his gunshot wounds, according to deputies.



Witnesses identified the suspect to be 33-year-old Samuel Ibarra-Cleto. He was last seen driving a blue, 2009 GMC Sierra, two door extended cab with a Texas temporary license plate (39103P7).

Ibarra-Cleto is still believed to be in possession of the murder weapon and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you have any information in regards to the whereabouts of Ibarra-Cleto you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the HCSO Homicide office at 713-274-9100

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonweaponsmurderdriver killedman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Child shot in road rage incident as family headed to grocery store
13-year-old shot multiple times outside grocery store, HPD says
Houston launches Special Events Task Force after Astroworld tragedy
Wanted woman accused of luring man to MS-13 gang members
Sun-sational weather takes us into the weekend
How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit
2 violence prevention programs to launch in Cypress Station area
Show More
Niña recibe un disparo en la cabeza en una autopista
Driver reaches 100 mph while running from police in Humble
Up to 40 SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after geomagnetic storm
Texans questioned on timing and reasoning for hiring of Lovie Smith
Parents of Murdered Children search for answers at monthly meetings
More TOP STORIES News