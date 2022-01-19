14-year-old girl reported missing in N. Harris County was last seen Tuesday morning

MISSING JUVENILE - PLEASE SHARE!!



14 year old, Samantha Carballero was last seen yesterday morning. She did not return home after school.



If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact our dispatch or 911! Let’s bring her home!! pic.twitter.com/EIJDoig7wX — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 19, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing teenage girl.Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman posted a picture of 14-year-old Samantha Caballero on his social media accounts Wednesday morning.Caballero did not come home from school Tuesday, Herman said.According to a missing persons poster, Caballero is 4 feet 10 inches, 90 pounds, with black/dark brown hair.She was last seen Tuesday morning before school.Deputies said her cellphone last pinged at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday in Humble at The Park at Humble apartment complex across the street from the Walmart on FM-1960.If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the the Harris County Missing Persons Unit at 281-376-3472.