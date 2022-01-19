missing teenager

14-year-old girl reported missing in N. Harris County was last seen Tuesday morning

Authorities looking for 14-year-old girl who didn't make home from school

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing teenage girl.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman posted a picture of 14-year-old Samantha Caballero on his social media accounts Wednesday morning.

Caballero did not come home from school Tuesday, Herman said.

According to a missing persons poster, Caballero is 4 feet 10 inches, 90 pounds, with black/dark brown hair.



She was last seen Tuesday morning before school.

Deputies said her cellphone last pinged at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday in Humble at The Park at Humble apartment complex across the street from the Walmart on FM-1960.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the the Harris County Missing Persons Unit at 281-376-3472.
