Salvation Army trailer feeding hundreds during COVID-19 outbreak stolen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Salvation Army trailer filled with supplies that is helping feed hundreds in need during COVID-19 outbreak has been stolen.

The trailer was discovered missing on Sunday, March 29, from The Salvation Army Northwest Corps Community Center on Windfern Road in northwest Houston.

The Salvation Army of Greater Houston said the trailer contained disaster supplies, cambros, and other food distribution supplies such as clamshells.

"At this time The Salvation Army is not collecting supplies to supplement the loss, but we would like people to call the police if they see this trailer out, and if someone is collecting donations out of this trailer, it is not The Salvation Army," said area commander Major Zach Bell. "As always, we appreciate the community's support throughout this, and we will continue our mobile outreach, serving as many people as we possibly can."

The organization said the stolen trailer is a 2008 'Pace America' white cargo trailer with license plate 36D-631. The trailer accompanies the Salvation Army Disaster Canteen, a mobile kitchen, to provide extra space and storage for meals and supplies.

The group has alerted authorities and is asking anyone with information to contact their local law enforcement agency.

