Some community members call northside Salvation Army closing 'victory for public safety'

EMBED </>More Videos

A shelter that's located close to where a young boy was killed in 2016 is shutting down.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Salvation Army confirmed Friday it's closing a men's shelter off Main Street on the city's northside.

Some are applauding the decision, saying the community will be safer after the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores.

Josue was walking home from Marshall Middle School on May 17, 2016 when he was stabbed more than 20 times.

Police arrested a man at the Salvation Army shelter and charged him in Josue's murder. However, the charges were later dropped.

After Josue's death, a group of residents formed Safe Walk Home Northside to stand in front of homes as children walk to and from school to make sure they get there safely.

Several community members think the shelter has made it dangerous for children all over the northside.

"The clients that were being solicited by this institution were not respecting this neighborhood at all. Plenty of police reports, asking for help because of the disrespect the men were creating in the northside community," said Safe Walk Home Northside Founder Stella Mireles Walters.

Josue's case remains open. However, the Salvation Army says the shelter isn't closing because of that.

"I'm a minister and so I want to hear their concerns and we listen to their concerns. They're our concerns also, so we want to make sure how do we serve individuals better? And that's a passion of ours," said Major Kent Davis with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army says it's consolidating its shelters due to a loss of funding.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sheltersalvation armyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Trench rescue underway in north Harris County
Alaska governor issues disaster declaration after quakes
Deadly San Marcos apartment fire intentionally set
Houston police union sues to stop Prop B implementation
Student arrested for bringing a gun to Milby HS
Sketch released of intruder who stabbed 71-year-old in shower
Warm weekend ahead with chances of showers Friday evening
Show More
Chris Watts admits to killing wife out of rage in new tapes
Teens home alone hide in closet while burglar breaks in
Holiday movies showing at Rooftop Cinema Club in Houston
Instagram star shares story of his new Houston restaurant
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
More News