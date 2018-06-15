Just as a couple was about to take an SUV on a test drive at a Wisconsin dealership, a brazen thief jumped in the driver's seat and took off.Police say surveillance video shows a stolen Honda minivan pull up to the dealership next to the parked black SUV.A teenager got out of the van, hopped into the SUV and locked the doors.Salesman Vincente Hernandez stepped in and started pounding on the window, shattered it and then was dragged for half a block as the suspect tried to get away."I had to stop it. I couldn't see myself walking back into the business saying that someone stole the car with me not doing anything about it," said Hernandez.But he didn't stop there. Hernandez went back to the dealership and got another car and pursued the thief. He stopped when he felt it wasn't safe anymore.The dealership is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.