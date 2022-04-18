taxes

Sales tax holiday for emergency supplies to save Texans estimated $1.5M

By Maegan Kirby
How to prepare for hurricane season

TEXAS -- Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminded Texans in an April 14 news release that with severe weather season starting, emergency preparation supplies can be purchased tax free from 12:01 a.m. April 23 until midnight April 25.

"Whether it's fires, freezing temperatures or tornadoes, severe weather conditions can strike at any time, so it is important that families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies," Hegar said in the news release. "This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations."

There is not a limit on the number of qualifying items that can be purchased. Some tax-free supplies include household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75; hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

The Texas Legislature approved the tax holiday in 2015, and Texans will save an estimated $1.5 million in state and local taxes during the holiday, according to the comptroller's office.

Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation costs for online orders are a part of the sales price, so consider these charges when determining if an item can be purchased tax free.

