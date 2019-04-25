Sales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies from April 27-29

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans can purchase certain items tax-free during the state's sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies from April 27-29.
"This is a great opportunity to stock up on items needed to be ready for the upcoming hurricane season or any other type of emergency," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "Emergencies can happen at any time, so everyone must take action to prepare."The following emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption: Less than $3,000Portable generatorsLess than $300Emergency laddersHurricane shuttersLess than $75AxesBatteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)Can openers - nonelectricCarbon monoxide detectorsCoolers and ice chests for food storage - nonelectricFire extinguishersFirst aid kitsFuel containersGround anchor systems and tie-down kitsHatchetsIce products - reusable and artificialLight sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated) Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargersRadios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radiosSmoke detectorsTarps and other plastic sheetingThe following supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehiclesCamping stoves Camping suppliesChainsawsPlywoodExtension laddersStepladdersTentsRepair or replacement parts for emergency preparation suppliesServices performed on, or related to, emergency preparation suppliesAdditional Charges Affect Purchase Price
Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax free during the holiday.
For example, you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, for a total sales price of $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.
For more information, contact Tax Help
, or call 1-800-252-5555.
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.