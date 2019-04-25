Sales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies from April 27-29

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans can purchase certain items tax-free during the state's sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies from April 27-29.

"This is a great opportunity to stock up on items needed to be ready for the upcoming hurricane season or any other type of emergency," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "Emergencies can happen at any time, so everyone must take action to prepare."

The following emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption:

Less than $3,000
  • Portable generators

    • Less than $300
  • Emergency ladders
  • Hurricane shutters

    • Less than $75
  • Axes
  • Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
  • Can openers - nonelectric
  • Carbon monoxide detectors
  • Coolers and ice chests for food storage - nonelectric
  • Fire extinguishers
  • First aid kits
  • Fuel containers
  • Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
  • Hatchets
  • Ice products - reusable and artificial
  • Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
  • Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
  • Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
  • Smoke detectors
  • Tarps and other plastic sheeting


    • The following supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:
  • Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
  • Camping stoves
  • Camping supplies
  • Chainsaws
  • Plywood
  • Extension ladders
  • Stepladders
  • Tents
  • Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
  • Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies


    • Additional Charges Affect Purchase Price

    Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax free during the holiday.

    For example, you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, for a total sales price of $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.
    For more information, contact Tax Help, or call 1-800-252-5555.
