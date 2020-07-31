New 'floating cinema' movie experience sails into Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- In this pandemic era, entertainment ventures are pushing for unique ways to showcase cinema. Houston's rooftop cinema has adapted by not only screening at its BLVD Place roof, but also by rolling out a popular drive-in series, for example.Now, a company from Down Under has revealed plans for a creative way for locals to enjoy the big screen. Australian entertainment group Beyond Cinema has announced a Floating Cinema, slated to arrive in Houston on September 9 for one week only, according to the company.Just where this floating movie experience will be in Houston has yet to be announced (we can totally get onboard with a screening of Jaws at Buffalo Bayou, the perfect H-Town watery venue), but the company promises more details as the date approaches.This floating cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats; each will hold up to eight people per boat. Guests must purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats.