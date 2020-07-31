Arts & Entertainment

New 'floating cinema' movie experience sails into Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- In this pandemic era, entertainment ventures are pushing for unique ways to showcase cinema. Houston's rooftop cinema has adapted by not only screening at its BLVD Place roof, but also by rolling out a popular drive-in series, for example.

Now, a company from Down Under has revealed plans for a creative way for locals to enjoy the big screen. Australian entertainment group Beyond Cinema has announced a Floating Cinema, slated to arrive in Houston on September 9 for one week only, according to the company.

Just where this floating movie experience will be in Houston has yet to be announced (we can totally get onboard with a screening of Jaws at Buffalo Bayou, the perfect H-Town watery venue), but the company promises more details as the date approaches.

This floating cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats; each will hold up to eight people per boat. Guests must purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats.

To read more of this story, visit our partners at Houston Culturemap.

RELATED:

Walmart turning 160 parking lots into drive-in movie theaters
EMBED More News Videos

The company is partnering with Tribeca Enterprises for the drive-in tour that runs through October.


New drive-in theater revs up movie-watching fun at Sawyer Yards
EMBED More News Videos

This could become your next favorite hotspot!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonboatsmoviemovie theaterboatingcoronavirus pandemicpandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Westpark business burns in 3-alarm fire in SW Houston
As $600 unemployment benefit ends, what other help is there?
6 retired HPD officers indicted in Harding St. botched raid case
Family of woman killed in own driveway not giving up hope
Second rental help program coming for Houstonians
A weak front could bring strong storms late today
Doctor says he's fighting war against COVID-19 and stupidity
Show More
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
LA Zoo lions euthanized due to declining health
Neighbors work to remove plant that nearly killed dog
Topo Chico hard seltzer is coming to Texas next year
Answers to Election Day questions stirred by Trump's tweets
More TOP STORIES News