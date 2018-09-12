Vandals targeting brake lines of bikeshare bicycles, Seattle officials say

Seattle police are trying to find a thief who's been cutting the brakes to dozen of Bike share bicycles.

SEATTLE, Washington --
Seattle police has issued a warning to bikers after surveillance video shows vandals cutting bicycle brake lines.

According to KOMO, this vandalism has plagued Seattle's bikeshare since 2014.

Dozens of bikeshare bicycles have damaged brakes. Several cyclists who have rented bicycles recently have been injured due to the cut brake lines.

Police say the victims would get on the bikes not knowing the brakes were cut. Some cyclists say they have slammed into buildings. Others reported they've been struck in the middle of traffic.

Police are looking at surveillance video to see if they can catch the bike vandal suspects.
