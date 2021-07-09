localish

Little Leaguer determined to be 1st MLB player with rare disorder

EMBED <>More Videos

Little Leaguer determined to be 1st MLB player with rare disorder

PASADENA, Texas -- 9-year-old Rylan Rosales' dream starts and ends on the baseball field. The young Little League player spends every waking moment thinking about the sport, practicing, playing, or watching his favorite team, the Houston Astros.

But Rylan's journey off the field has not been easy. He was born with a rare growth disorder called Jarcho-Levin Syndrome. It causes malformed bones in the spines and ribs, making it difficult to move his neck and breathe.

Rylan's doctor only approved him to play one sport - baseball. And he has been on the field since he was just 3. He practices more than any other player, specifically his swing. Rylan can't fully move his neck to watch the ball come out of the pitcher's hand. So he tracks it out of the corner of his eye.

Rylan hopes to one day be the first MLB player with Jarcho-Levin Syndrome. His story has inspired some of the best players in the game, including Jose Altuve and Tyler Naquin.

Rylan's father says his son is inspired by these players, but Rylan inspires him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenahealthchildren's healthbaseballlittle leagueall goodktrksportslocalish
LOCALISH
Cancer patient creates "warrior boxes" to support others
This yoga class takes its art form to a new level
Record-breaking teen swimmer blazes an inspiring trail in the pool
Chicago artist creates masterpieces with used stamps
TOP STORIES
Rain chances increase tonight as a weak front moves south
Lawsuit against Splashtown emerges as health issues linger
20 COVID breakthrough cases among 156 in church camp outbreak
Houston Methodist reports 1st case of Lambda variant
6 injured in Plano home explosion that damaged 2 other houses
Vaccinated people are protected against Delta variant, doctor says
Fire union boss gets city job back after arbitrator rules in his favor
Show More
Mom pleads guilty to 2017 death of son, gets 8 years probation
Victim identified in electrical incident at Margaritaville Resort
105 migrants found crammed inside semi-truck in south Texas
Texas lawmaker fears missing in historic moment due to surgery
Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9
More TOP STORIES News