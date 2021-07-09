Little Leaguer determined to be 1st MLB player with rare disorder

PASADENA, Texas -- 9-year-old Rylan Rosales' dream starts and ends on the baseball field. The young Little League player spends every waking moment thinking about the sport, practicing, playing, or watching his favorite team, the Houston Astros.But Rylan's journey off the field has not been easy. He was born with a rare growth disorder called Jarcho-Levin Syndrome. It causes malformed bones in the spines and ribs, making it difficult to move his neck and breathe.Rylan's doctor only approved him to play one sport - baseball. And he has been on the field since he was just 3. He practices more than any other player, specifically his swing. Rylan can't fully move his neck to watch the ball come out of the pitcher's hand. So he tracks it out of the corner of his eye.Rylan hopes to one day be the first MLB player with Jarcho-Levin Syndrome. His story has inspired some of the best players in the game, including Jose Altuve and Tyler Naquin.Rylan's father says his son is inspired by these players, but Rylan inspires him.