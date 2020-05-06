Politics

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection, Supreme Court says

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said.
WASHINGTON -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said.

The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

She expects to be in the hospital for a day or two, the court said.

Ginsburg took part in the court's telephone arguments Monday and Tuesday and plans to do so again Wednesday, the court said.

She has been treated four times for cancer, most recently in August.

She initially sought medical care Monday, when the gallstone was first diagnosed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.ruth bader ginsburgsupreme courtu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old killed in accidental shooting, La Porte police say
What you need to know about salon reopenings in Texas
Scattered evening storms as cool front blows into Houston
ABC13 prepares to host 2nd virtual job fair
Mayor addresses possibility of city worker furloughs
Kingwood native will fly over Houston with the Blue Angels
'It's terrifying' - 5 killed in crashes in 24 hours
Show More
Mayor to spend $15M on rent relief for Houstonians
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
How you can see Blue Angels when they fly over Houston
Houston-area Girl Scouts lose $3M without cookie booths
3 Houston suburbs ranked top places to live in Texas
More TOP STORIES News