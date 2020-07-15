ruth bader ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital after treatment for possible infection

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

A court spokeswoman said in an emailed statement that Ginsburg was "home and doing well."

Ginsburg had gone to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She had a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August when she was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. The court said in a statement Tuesday that she would "stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."

Ginsburg, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton and joined the court in 1993, has been treated four times for cancer. In addition to the tumor on her pancreas last year, she was previously treated for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. She had lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018.

Ginsburg spent a night in the hospital in May with an infection caused by a gallstone. While in the hospital, she participated in arguments the court heard by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.ruth bader ginsburgsupreme courtu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RUTH BADER GINSBURG
Justice Ginsburg hospitalized to treat possible infection
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD won't return to the classroom until at least October 16
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Houston reports double-digit COVID-19 deaths for first time
School sports will be much different this fall with COVID-19
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shot during incident in California
Trae Tha Truth and Texans' Kenny Stills arrested during protest
SPONSORED: 4 ways car dealerships are making changes for 2020
Show More
George Floyd's family sues officers charged in his death
Controversial Richmond statue may be moved to new location
SoCal Rose Parade canceled for 2021 amid COVID pandemic
Here's when you have a chance of getting a cooling shower
10-year-old shot while playing video games, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News