Rutgers University football player charged in double murder plot

A Rutgers football player has been charged in a murder plot. (Rutgers University)

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey --
A Rutgers University football player was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection with a plot to commit murder.

Police said 22-year-old Izaia Bullock, of Piscataway, was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.

Bullock allegedly initiated a plot to kill the family members of an acquaintance, police said. The victims are not affiliated with Rutgers.

In a statement, Rutgers University said Bullock has been dismissed from the team and the university is initiating disciplinary proceedings.

Bullock was a linebacker on the Rutgers football team, and according to the team's roster, the junior made his playing debut during a Sept. 22 game against Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lauren Tredo of the Rutgers University Police Department at (848) 932-8025 or Detective Michael Connelly of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-3254.
