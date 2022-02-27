ukraine

Elon Musk's Starlink internet service now 'active' in Ukraine following official's plea on Twitter

Starlink markets itself as 'ideally suited' for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable.
EMBED <>More Videos

Elon Musk Starlink internet service now 'active' in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine -- Elon Musk says his SpaceX company's Starlink satellite internet service is now "active" in Ukraine.

The tech billionaire made the announcement on Twitter in response to a tweet by Ukraine's minister of digital transformation saying that while Musk tries to "colonize Mars," Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine. The minister called on Musk to provide his country with Starlink stations.



In his response Saturday, Musk said: "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."



Starlink is a satellite-based internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. It markets itself as "ideally suited" for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable.

MORE: Russia-Ukraine live updates
EMBED More News Videos

Russia-Ukraine Crisis (1 of 25)

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid tensions with the West over his invasion of Ukraine. Chantee Lans has the latest developments.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyelon muskinternetrussiawarukraineu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
What is SWIFT? Why US, allies are targeting Russian banks
Trump defends praise of Putin in days since Russian invasion
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert: LIVE COVERAGE
Houstonians 'Stand With Ukraine' as Russia invades Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert: LIVE COVERAGE
Houstonians 'Stand With Ukraine' as Russia invades Ukraine
Carjacking suspect shot by HPD after car chase
Deputies found man fatally shot in his kitchen
Man shot to death at Chevron station in west Houston
16-year-old charged for the killing of his grandmother
Trail riders arrive at Memorial Park ahead of rodeo on Go Texan Day
Show More
Suspect killed by deputy, another deputy accidentally shoots himself
Ex-officer who killed man after movie found not guilty
Gunman sentenced to 45 years after shooting two security guards
Barber ambushed and shot when leaving work in west Houston
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in northwest Houston
More TOP STORIES News