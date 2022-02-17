Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden believes Putin will go forward with invasion

BREAKING: Pres. Biden tells @CeciliaVega that he thinks Russian leader Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine “in the next several days.” https://t.co/hHpxQUtZbn pic.twitter.com/2rvlCUIqwU — ABC News (@ABC) February 17, 2022

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega on Thursday morning that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will go through with an invasion of Ukraine within days.Asked when departing the White House if it's his sense that an invasion would happen, Biden said, "My sense is this will happen in the next several days."The president accused Russia of engaging in a "false flag operation" and said that despite the claims of pulling troops back, the Kremlin has actually moved more troops closer to Ukraine's border."They have not moved any of their troops out. They have moved more troops in," he said. "We have reason to believe that they are engaged in a false flag operation, to have an excuse to go in. Every indication we have is they're prepared to go into Ukraine and attack Ukraine."Although he said he has not yet read Putin's written response to the U.S. and that he has no plans for a call with the Russian leader, Biden repeated that there is still a path open to diplomacy.The United States continues to warn that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day" amid escalating tensions in the region, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken telling ABC News on Wednesday that the U.S. has seen "no meaningful pullback" of Russian forces.More than 150,000 Russian troops are estimated to be massed near Ukraine's borders, U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday, as U.S. officials have urged all Americans to immediately leave Ukraine.While Putin and the Kremlin claim that Russia has started to withdraw some troops from near Ukraine's borders, ABC News learned that Putin had told his military forces to be ready to invade by Wednesday. It remains unclear whether he has made a decision to attack his ex-Soviet neighbor. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked that date as an impromptu national holiday, "a day of unity."Russia has denied it plans to invade and has demanded the U.S. and NATO bar Ukraine from joining the military alliance.Russia insisted again Thursday that some troops massed near Ukraine are returning to base, far from the border.Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement that units from the Western and Southern Military Districts, which were stationed in western Russia and Crimea, are now moving back to their permanent bases. He said Russian troops taking part in drills in Belarus will also return to base once they finish the exercises this weekend.Konashenkov noted that the first units have already arrived in Nizhny Novgorod, Chechnya and Dagestan, hundreds of miles from the border with Ukraine.The United States has received a response from Russia regarding the discussion over Moscow's demands for security guarantees that NATO not expand, a senior official with the U.S. Department of State said Thursday."We can confirm that we have received a response from the Russian Federation," the official said. "It was delivered to Ambassador Sullivan in Moscow today."The U.S. government, at Russia's insistence, sent written responses to two draft treaties Moscow published demanding guarantees that Ukraine will never join NATO and that the military alliance pull back its infrastructure from Eastern European countries that joined after the Cold War. Washington rejected those guarantees as non-starters but offered to discuss some confidence-building measures.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier Thursday that Moscow was planning to send its formal response to the Washington soon.U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned Thursday that Russia appears to be readying for an "imminent invasion" of neighboring Ukraine."The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters during a background briefing call. "This is a crucial moment.""Our goal is to convey the gravity of the situation," she added. "That's why Secretary Blinken is coming to New York to signal our intense commitment to diplomacy, to offer and emphasize the path toward de-escalation and to make it clear to the world that we are doing everything -- everything -- we can to prevent a war."Blinken has already boarded his flight to Munich but will be flying to New York City first to address the U.N. Security Council session at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that Russian troops will be in his country for "as long as necessary.""As long as necessary, the Russian Armed Forces will be here. This is our land, our territory," Lukashenko told Belarusian state media. "We are working here, studying and will continue to study."Further joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus will be discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, according to Lukashenko.The Belarusian leader has said that any decision on recognizing the self-declared Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in a breakaway region of southeastern Ukraine known as Donbas will be made jointly with Russia. He added that this decision will be mutually beneficial.Lukashenko has also noted that, in his view, if neighboring Ukraine had wanted to end the conflict with the Russian-backed separatists in Donbas, it would have already done so.Russia will soon formally respond to the written answers that the United States sent earlier to Moscow's demands for security guarantees that NATO not enlarge, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said ThursdayThe U.S. government, at Russia's insistence, sent written responses to two draft treaties the Kremlin published demanding guarantees that Ukraine will never join NATO and that the military alliance pull back its infrastructure from Eastern European countries that joined after the Cold War. Washington rejected those guarantees as non-starters but offered to discuss some confidence-building measures.Lavrov was quoted by Russian state media on Thursday as saying that Moscow is planning to send its formal response "today" and that it will be published "several hours after."However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters Moscow was "still working on" its response and that the reply would not be sent Thursday.Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his government will continue to insist on discussing its key demands alongside any of the other issues.Ukraine accused Russia-backed separatist forces of shelling a village controlled by Ukrainian government troops and hitting a school there early Thursday.The Armed Forces of Ukraine said separatists fired upon the southeastern village of Stanytsia Luhanska. The head of the community's local administration confirmed to ABC News that they were under heavy fire on Thursday morning.The firing has since ceased, the official told ABC News.Footage released by Ukrainian media shows a hole blown in the wall of a kindergarten. Meanwhile, pro-Russian accounts on social media posted the footage without context, suggesting it was in a separatist-held area and calling it fake.Russia-backed separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine have accused the Ukrainian military of a major escalation and of preparing for a full-scale offensive. The reports are headline news in most Russian media.