Russell Westbrook lands in Florida to rejoin Rockets at NBA bubble

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Russell Westbrook arrived in Florida today and will rejoin his Houston Rockets teammates after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni revealed Monday morning that his star point guard was "landing soon" in Orlando for the NBA restart on the Walt Disney World campus.



Westbrook, 31, came out publicly last week with a news of a positive COVID-19 test.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando," Westbrook wrote on his Instagram page. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared."



Westbrook had to test negative for the coronavirus twice before being cleared to travel to the NBA bubble, according to the league's guidelines. He is required to quarantine in his hotel room for two days before being allowed to join the Rockets for practice and other team activities.

D'Antoni told reporters he "knows" Westbrook is arriving in shape. Westbrook said in his post that he was "feeling well."

"I do expect that once he clears everything that he'll be ready to go 5-on-5 and all that," D'Antoni said, adding Westbrook may be out for the start of scrimmages. "I would think Friday might be a little early. That'll be up to the medical staff and Russell himself and see how he feels in the days before. Hopefully, he'll get in a couple of scrimmages and then be ready for us to play."


Rockets reserve player Austin Rivers added his teammate's arrival is "huge for our team."

What to know about Russell Westbrook
Despite Westbrook's initial absence, the Rockets gave fans confidence a day after No. 0's announcement when their star James Harden arrived at the bubble.



Forward Luc Mbah a Moute, who was signed as a substitution player when Thabo Sefolosha opted out of the NBA's restart, has not yet been cleared to travel to the NBA bubble.


Once Westbrook is cleared to practice, the Rockets will have all of their regular rotation players available.

"Any time you miss a key piece like that, it makes it a little bit more difficult, but I know he'll be ready," D'Antoni said. "So on one side, we're just anxious to get him. It'll give everybody a little pep in their step, but there was no doubt before. The energy has been great. These guys have been practicing hard, so it's just one step closer to being whole. We can get him in there and work on a couple of things and get ready."

The Rockets are scheduled to begin the first of three scrimmages on Friday when they practice with the Toronto Raptors. Houston officially returns to action July 31 against the Dallas Mavericks.

ESPN contributed to this report.
