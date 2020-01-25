Neighbors rush to help repair homes damaged by explosion before rain tonight

They'll be out in the Westbranch and Carverdale neighborhoods to help do what they can so rain expected later in the day doesn't get into homes.
One of the neighborhoods sits less than a quarter mile from ground zero of the explosion, which caused catastrophic damage. Entire ceilings of homes came crumbling down, houses were pushed off of their foundation, and windows were shattered.
The Restoration Team volunteers are getting their assignments right now. They are headed to help victims of the explosion. Their main objective is to love on people, whether that means they are a shoulder to cry on or someone to put a tarp on their roof. https://t.co/JU6ojqI31G pic.twitter.com/4ReT8do067— Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) January 25, 2020
Many of the homes are boarded up, but the people who live in the affected areas have a lot to think about, including keeping looters and the coming rain out of their homes.
"Exhausted is the main thing, but it is more just worrisome. We are fine. We are financially stable, but it's just like we are cruising by. There is no way we can jump ahead. We are going to be a little bit behind for the next couple of months until something comes along that helps us. We are lost. Everyone... all 250 homes are just lost," said resident Ethan Goeinaz.
Some people told ABC13 they were so focused on repairing their homes that they hadn't really processed what happened.
Trucks loaded with plywood, ladders, drills, and brooms came through the neighborhoods all day Friday.
Contractors boarded up homes and cleaned them up for residents who were in a state of shock.
"It feels surreal. We do have a place to stay now, but it's going to be hard to get back on our feet. We are just lucky that nothing major happened to us. These are just things, so it's just memories," resident Ale Garcia said.
The restoration team returning Saturday morning is going to put tarps on roofs and board up more windows.
Multiple places are also accepting donations if you'd like to contribute.
