Runoff from the tank fires in Deer Park spark concerns for residents

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that the tank fires are out at the Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, many questions are rising.Skyeye 13 was over the aftermath of the incident, which showed the runoff from the tank fires.Now, residents are left with many questions regarding the cleanup.ABC13 Eyewitness News will look into where the runoff is going, the impact it will make on certain communities and the possible health hazard, if any, it could cause residents.ITC officials say the first tank that caught fire Sunday contained NAPHTHA. The fire then spread to a second tank with XYLENE. Both are gasoline components.Another tank that caught fire Monday contained Toluene, which is used in nail polish remover, glue and paint thinner, plant officials told Eyewitness News.At one point, up to eight tanks were burning.Despite the various chemicals being burned, both state and ITC officials said there was nothing toxic in the smoke.ITC officials said all of the fires were extinguished at 3 a.m. Wednesday.Though the fires are out, steam and smoke may still be visible and there is a possibility that fires could reignite.