Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148M in a defamation case

NEW YORK -- Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy just days after he was ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case to two Georgia election workers who sued him for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The former New York City mayor listed nearly $153 million in existing or potential debts. Those included hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax liabilities, money he owes his lawyers and many millions of dollars in potential legal judgements in lawsuits against him.

The biggest of those is the $148 million he was ordered to pay a week ago for making false statements about election workers in Georgia stemming from the 2020 presidential contest.

A federal judge on Wednesday granted former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss' request to expedite their $148 million judgment against Giuliani, saying that the mother and daughter have "good cause" to fear Giuliani may attempt to avoid paying them.

Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, left, speaks with reporters, with Ruby Freeman, center, outside federal court, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The former election workers were due receive approximately $75 million apiece.

