child death

Indiana grandfather gets probation for Puerto Rico cruise ship death

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A grandfather who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico was sentenced Monday to three years' probation, according to justice officials.

Salvatore "Sam" Anello, of Valparaiso, Indiana, had pleaded guilty in the case in October 2020. Defense attorney Michael Winkleman has said Anello would serve probation in his home state.

Anello was aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruises' Freedom of the Seas ship with family in July 2019 when the death occurred. He has said he did not know the window in the children's play area was open and that he lifted 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand up to it so she could knock on the glass as she had done at her brother's hockey games.

The girl's parents sued Royal Caribbean in a civil case that is still ongoing.

RELATED: Family sues Royal Caribbean after toddler falls to death from cruise ship's window

The video in the player above is from a previously reported story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child deathlawsuitu.s. & worldcruise shippuerto rico
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
Baby girl dies from abuse, investigators say
Mom of boy found dead on Galveston beach gets life in prison
8-year-old gets rare illness after COVID-19
Aunt says family tried reporting abuse before boy's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South African COVID-19 variant emerges in Houston area
UH Cougars freshman suspended from team after assault charge
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Young violinist plays outside store to help mom who lost job
ASL interpreter steals show during Super Bowl national anthem
FEMA-backed Houston vaccine super site in the works, Abbott says
Warm start to the week, cooldown end of week
Show More
Chief nursing officer at Houston-area hospital dies of COVID-19
Teens riding golf cart shot at in Sienna neighborhood
Mattress Mack will cash in on $3.4M bet for Super Bowl LV
Galveston's Restaurant Week takes off all February long
Mattress Mack's customers win big on Gallery Furniture promotion
More TOP STORIES News