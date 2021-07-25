child shot

7-year-old released from hospital after bullet from drive-by shooting hit her while she slept

By
EMBED <>More Videos

7-year-old released from hospital after bullet strikes her in sleep

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old Houston girl is out of the hospital after she was struck by a bullet from a drive-by in the middle of the night.

According to her family, a bullet pierced through the young girl's bedroom window in the 4500 block of Rosemary Lane near Keith Road, striking her in the ankle.

SEE ALSO: Drive-by shooting injures 7-year-old girl sleeping inside NE Harris County home
EMBED More News Videos

The child and her family were sleeping in their home on Rosemary Lane when someone drove by and opened fire, deputies said.



Her mother, Flora Mendoza, said she heard the gunshots and her daughter's screams around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Mendoza said her daughter had to go to the hospital to get the bullet lodged in her ankle removed. She was released on Saturday evening with a cast on her left foot and a teddy bear and balloon.



Her mother said shots were also fired outside of their home about a month ago. She believes the same person is targeting them.

SEE ALSO: 13 Investigates: Texas mass shootings jump 65% this year as violence continues

EMBED More News Videos

13 Investigates analysis of gun violence data shows mass shootings are up 65% in Texas this year and up 21% across the nation.


Mendoza said she's not sure who would ever do this, but said she has an older son who has been involved in the wrong crowd.

She wants the shooter to know that no child should be caught in the middle of issues between adults.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild injuredgun violenceshootingdrive by shootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Sleeping 7-year-old hit by bullet in NE Harris Co. drive-by shooting
Community sets up fund to help surviving kids of Houston family killed
Man identified in deadly shooting of a mom and teen daughter
8-year-old injured in shooting in Harris County, deputies say
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman, man killed in in NW Harris County park shooting
Deshaun Watson plans to report to Texans training camp, sources say
State Reps ask Abbott to change tune on mandate refusal
The heat continues today, but cooling downpours return next week
Fauci: CDC may back wearing face masks more
Texas lawmakers file bill to block UT from leaving Big 12 for SEC
ABC13 Houston names new morning anchor
Show More
Pelosi appoints 2nd Republican critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee
Hero officers, bystanders save mom, baby pinned under car: video
Americans' optimism about US direction drops since May: POLL
Houston health care leaders sound alarm on spike in COVID-19 cases
1 shot, 1 stabbed at Houston Community College campus, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News