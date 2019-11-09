Roommate, her boyfriend arrested in death of missing college student Alexis Crawford

ATLANTA -- A day after a missing Clark Atlanta University student was found dead in a Georgia park, police have arrested the victim's roommate and the roommate's boyfriend.

Atlanta police on Saturday arrested 21-year-old Jordyn Jones and Jones' boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley, each on charges of malice murder in the Oct. 31 death of Alexis Crawford. Police say the medical examiner determined Crawford died by asphyxiation.

Crawford was reported missing Nov. 1 and her body was found Friday.

At a news conference, Police Chief Erika Shields said a motive had not been clearly established but she noted that Crawford filed a police report on Oct. 27 describing "unwanted kissing and touching" by Brantley.

Jones and Brantley each is being held at the Fulton County Jail. It was unknown if either has an attorney who could comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiacollegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fans trampled as they attempted to enter ASTROWORLD Festival: HFD
Small plane crashes in field near Grand Parkway
Mother charged with murder in drunk driving crash, son killed
Memorial bridge dedicated to 4-year-old Maleah Davis
Suspected drunk driver slams into HPD car at 70 mph
HPD officer shows off moves with handshake
Instagram likes going away? Company to hide like count for some US users
Show More
Jose Altuve visits young Astros fan who was burned in explosion
Man shot in back during robbery near University of Houston
J.J. Watt sends gift to boy with Watt-themed birthday cake
Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished
'My mom is trying to kill me': Chilling 911 call from 7-year-old
More TOP STORIES News