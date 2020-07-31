Roof of SE Houston grocery store collapses during fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6345502" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Explosions were caught on video as thick black smoke filled the air, as blue liquid flowed from the building.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The roof of a grocery store in the South Union area of southeast Houston collapsed during a fire Friday.SkyEye captured the collapse during the early evening just as firefighters responded to a business with "Jim's Super" on the awning.According to Houston Fire Department, a call of the fire came in around 6 p.m. in the 4700 block of Yellowstone Boulevard near Calhoun Road.It's not immediately known what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.To that point, the fire department has already had a busy Friday. Earlier in the day, crews battled a three-alarm fire at a southwest Houston business that was making hand sanitizer.