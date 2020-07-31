building fire

Roof of SE Houston grocery store collapses during fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The roof of a grocery store in the South Union area of southeast Houston collapsed during a fire Friday.

SkyEye captured the collapse during the early evening just as firefighters responded to a business with "Jim's Super" on the awning.

According to Houston Fire Department, a call of the fire came in around 6 p.m. in the 4700 block of Yellowstone Boulevard near Calhoun Road.

It's not immediately known what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.

To that point, the fire department has already had a busy Friday. Earlier in the day, crews battled a three-alarm fire at a southwest Houston business that was making hand sanitizer.

Explosions were caught on video as thick black smoke filled the air, as blue liquid flowed from the building.



This is a developing story. Updates are being added in this post.
