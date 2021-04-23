Sponsored Content
Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!
In our April 26 show we took a look at Solar Fix to find out how going green can save you money! Learn about how installing solar panels may decrease your power bills every month and get you a tac break from the experts. Solar Fix is a top rated solar installation company in South Texas, and they are CPS Certified specializing in commercial and residential solar panels. Solar Fix strives to provide you with the best customer service and professional installation process you can get. Learn more about their process here.
