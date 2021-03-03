Former White House doctor, Rep. Ronny Jackson, drank, took Ambien on-duty, DOD report says

WASHINGTON -- A new Pentagon watchdog report issued a scathing review of Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson during his time serving as White House physician.the Department of Defense report, which is expected to be released Wednesday.It comes after a years-long investigation into Jackson by the inspector general.Findings conclude that Jackson made "sexual and denigrating" comments about a female subordinate.The report also says Jackson drank and took Ambien while on duty, prompting concerns from colleagues about his ability to provide medical care to the president and top officials.The investigation included interviews with 78 witnesses and a review of a number of White House documents.Jackson said the report was politically motivated.He also told CNN he rejects "any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty."Two defense officials have told CNN that Jackson could now face a Navy review of his retirement pay.