Colorado man drowns while visiting Galveston beach for Labor Day weekend, officials say

Officials urge swimmers to stay away from areas near the rock groin jetties along Galveston due to deep drop-offs and undercurrents.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston recorded its third drowning of the year on Saturday.

According to Galveston Island Beach Patrol, Ronald Edmunds from Colorado drowned while visiting the beach with his family for Labor Day weekend.

At about 2 p.m. on Saturday, the 60-year-old man was reportedly in a no-swim area near a jetty when a lifeguard spotted him face down in the water, Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.

By the time an ambulance arrived, Edmunds was breathing but died soon after arriving at the hospital.

Officials urge swimmers to stay away from areas near the rock groin jetties along Galveston due to deep drop-offs and undercurrents.