Romance novelist accused of murdering chef husband

The woman who wrote the novel "The Wrong Husband" is now accused of killing her husband.The 68-year-old romance novelist, Nancy Crampton Brophy, is facing charges of murder with a firearm constituting domestic violence, according to the Portland, Oregon district attorney's office.Nancy was arrested Wednesday at her home in Beaverton.Her husband, 63-year-old Daniel Brophy, was killed in June at the Oregon Culinary Institute.Daniel was a lead instructor at Oregon Culinary Institute. On June 2 students discovered Daniel Brophy had been shot inside a classroom.The day after Daniel's death, Nancy posted a statement on Facebook:The news of Nancy's arrest shocked neighbors in the community."They were pretty quiet. Never really saw them together very often," neighbor Jeff Hutchinson said.Police have not revealed the motive in this case.Nancy is due in court again Sept. 17.