U.S. & WORLD

Romance novelist accused of murdering chef husband

EMBED </>More Videos

Romance novelist charged with her husband's murder

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KTRK) --
The woman who wrote the novel "The Wrong Husband" is now accused of killing her husband.

The 68-year-old romance novelist, Nancy Crampton Brophy, is facing charges of murder with a firearm constituting domestic violence, according to the Portland, Oregon district attorney's office.

Nancy was arrested Wednesday at her home in Beaverton.

Her husband, 63-year-old Daniel Brophy, was killed in June at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

Daniel was a lead instructor at Oregon Culinary Institute. On June 2 students discovered Daniel Brophy had been shot inside a classroom.

The day after Daniel's death, Nancy posted a statement on Facebook:

"I have sad news to relate, my husband and best friend, Chef Dan Brophy, was killed yesterday morning. I'm struggling to make sense of everything right now. While I appreciate your loving responses, I am overwhelmed."


The news of Nancy's arrest shocked neighbors in the community.

"They were pretty quiet. Never really saw them together very often," neighbor Jeff Hutchinson said.

Police have not revealed the motive in this case.

Nancy is due in court again Sept. 17.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderu.s. & worldOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Officer adopts baby of homeless woman he met on patrol
Tropical depression could form in Gulf
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Man says he was denied bus ride because he's black
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Tropical depression could form in Gulf
Flash Flood Watch starting Monday afternoon
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Case against cop who killed neighbor to go to grand jury
How to talk to your kids about bullying
Shootings claims at CE King schools are false, authorities say
Gun found inside Cy-Creek HS student's car during random sweep
Texans tackle Henderson undergoing season-ending surgery
Show More
Cy-Fair ISD employee allegedly admitted she loved student
Owners of daycare, senior centers accused of human trafficking
Airbnb renter leaves behind drugs, feces in $5.3M home
Officer fatally shoots woman accused of murdering neighbor
Saint Arnold brings Houston sports teams to the big screen
More News